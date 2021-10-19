The sevens duke it out as Linkin Murry heads to the endzone for the Wolves.

The Wolf pack pulls down a Bulldog in the East Atchison win over Stanberry.

The East Atchison Wolves came away with a big win Friday night on their home field. The Wolves hosted the Stanberry Bulldogs and after an intense battle, EA took the 48-42 victory. The win put the Wolves’ overall season record at 8-0.

The game also included local youth cheerleaders performing for a packed house. The senior East Atchison cross country, girls’ golf, and football players, the senior East Atchison cheerleaders, and the senior Tarkio and Fairfax band members and their parents were also recognized.

The Wolves and Bulldogs were two teams very evenly matched and they had obviously prepared well to play each other. At times it seemed as if they had snuck in each other’s huddle, knowing what was going to happen next and acting on it with outstanding defensive stands. But when it came down to the wire, the Wolves had more fuel in the tank than the Bulldogs. The last 6-7 minute, time-eating drive by the Wolves to go ahead for the win showed a patient, mature team playing at the next level.

The Wolves have one regular season game left to play before the District play-offs. They will face Platte Valley in Barnard this Friday, October 22, at 7:00 p.m.