The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, October 7, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month end departmental reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

The commission made a final review of the 2022 rock bids. The commissioners voted to accept all bids.

Regan Griffin with the Atchison County Levee District was in to discuss the release of a county easement in conjunction with the setback construction on L-536. NRCS requires that all easements be in their name for a funding of a project. No action was taken at this time.

There being no further business to come before the commission, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month end departmental reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

CLOSE-OUT PUBLIC HEARING

Atchison County/

Benton Drainage District

Debris Removal

2015-LR-02

The County of Atchison, on behalf of the Benton Drainage District, was awarded a grant from the State of Missouri, CDBG program February 18, 2021, in the amount of $102,218 to remove debris from drainage ditches caused by the 2019 flooding event. The district removed approximately 97,200 cubic yards (CY) of debris from the ditches and spread the spoil per NRCS’s guidelines.

The county selected Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (RCOG) as their grant administrator in March 2021 in the amount of $5,343. RCOG performed the environmental review on the project and received the authority to use grant funds on November 16, 2020.

Advertisement for construction bids began in April 2021 with the bid opening held on April 30. The bid letting was held receiving four bids: Mount Farm Drainage, H&H Farms, Tel Leseberg Farms, and NEEA, Inc. The lowest responsible bidder was Mount Farm Drainage from Riverton, Iowa, with a low bid of $386,005.41. Construction commenced in May and completing the job in 10 weeks. The district held a pre-bid meeting on May 19. The project is 100% complete and all construction funds have been requested and received. The district will pay Mount Farm Drainage.

Amy Barnhill, Compliance Specialist with the DED, will conduct the monitoring on the project this week in the clerk’s office to review all areas of compliance. Once the monitoring letter is received from CDBG, the project can be closed. To close the project, the following items will be needed: close-out hearing (affidavit of publication, minutes and sign-in sheet); document NRCS payments to Mount Farm, complete the closeout packet and final RFF and any monitoring items that are listed in the monitoring letter. Prevailing wages were paid on this project and all approved. Labor interviews were conducted by Kim Mildward at the project sites.

Funds obligated to this project included: CDBG Grant, $102,218.00; NRCS Grant, $290,626.00; total funds, $392,844.00.

Remaining fund to spend: CDBG: $643, administration at closeout; $282,120.10, amount paid from NRCS; $94,040.03, amount paid from CDBG; $376,160.13, paid to Mount Farm Drainage; $5,343.00, total amount paid from CDBG for grant administration-RCOG; $381.503.13, total project costs; $2,834.97, de-obligate to CDBG; $8,505.90, de-obligate to NRCS.

CLOSE-OUT PUBLIC HEARING

Atchison County/

Lewis Drainage District

Debris Removal

2015-LR-01

The County of Atchison, on behalf of the Lewis Drainage District, was awarded a grant from the State of Missouri, CDBG program February 18, 2021, in the amount of $77,565 to remove debris from drainage ditches caused by the 2019 flooding event. The district removed approximately 75,568 CY of debris from the ditches and spread the spoil per NRCS’s guidelines.

The county selected RCOG as their grant administrator in March 2021 in the amount of $4,170. RCOG performed the environmental review on the project and received the authority to use grant funds on December 2, 2020.

Advertisement for construction bids began April 22, 2021, with the bid opening held on May 11. The bid letting was held receiving three bids: Mount Farm Drainage, H&H Farms, and NEEA, Inc. The lowest responsible bidder was H&H Farms from Hamburg, Iowa, with a low bid of $275,067.52. Construction commenced in June and completing the job August 10. The district held a pre-bid meeting on May 24. The project is 100% complete and all construction funds have been requested and received. The district will pay H&H Farms.

Amy Barnhill, Compliance Specialist with the DED, will conduct the monitoring on the project this week in the clerk’s office to review all areas of compliance. Once the monitoring letter is received from CDBG, the project can be closed. To close the project, the following items will be needed: close-out hearing (affidavit of publication, minutes and sign-in sheet); document NRCS payments to H&H Farms, complete the closeout packet and final RFF and any monitoring items that are listed in the monitoring letter. Prevailing wages were paid on this project and all approved. Labor interviews were conducted by Kim Mildward at the project sites.

Funds obligated to this project included: CDBG Grant, $ 77,565.00; NRCS Grant, $220,186.00; total funds, $297,751.00.

Remaining fund to spend: CDBG: $570, administration at close-out; $206,300.64, amount paid from NCRS; $68,766.88, amount paid from CDBG; $275,067.52 H&H Farms paid; $4,170.00, total amount paid from CDBG for grant administration-RCOG; $279,237.52, total project costs; $4,628.12, de-obligate to CDBG (unused funds); $13,885.36, de-obligate to NRCS (unused funds).

CLOSE-OUT PUBLIC HEARING

Atchison County/

Mill Creek Drainage District

Debris Removal

2019-LR-07

The County of Atchison, on behalf of the Mill Creek Drainage District, was awarded a grant from the State of Missouri, CDBG program November 30, 2020, in the amount of $120,025 to remove debris from drainage ditches caused by the 2019 flooding event. The district removed approximately 73,000 CY of debris from the ditches and spread the spoil per NRCS’s guidelines.

The county selected RCOG as their grant administrator in January 2021 in the amount of $6,191. RCOG performed the environmental review on the project and received the authority to use grant funds on July 9, 2020.

Advertisement for construction bids began February 25, 2021, with the bid opening held on March 15. The bid letting was held receiving two bids: Mount Farm Drainage, Riverton, Iowa, and Kreifels Construction, Nebraska City, Nebraska. The lowest responsible bidder was Mount Farm Drainage with low bids of $303,421.44 for Contract #1 and $185,599.62 for Contract #2. Construction commenced in March and completing the job July 2. The district held a pre-bid meeting on March 24. The project is 100% complete and all construction funds have been requested and received. The district will pay Mount Farm Drainage.

Amy Barnhill, Compliance Specialist with the DED, will conduct the monitoring on the project this week in the clerk’s office to review all areas of compliance. Once the monitoring letter is received from CDBG, the project can be close. To close the project, the following items will be needed: close-out hearing (affidavit of publication, minutes and sign-in sheet); document NRCS payments to Mount Farm, complete the close-out packet and final RFF and any monitoring items that are listed in the monitoring letter. Prevailing wages were paid on this project and all approved. Labor interviews were conducted by Jerri Dearmont at the project sites.

Original funds obligated to this project included: CDBG Grant, $120,025.00; NRCS Grant, $341,500.00; total funds, $461,525.00.

Remaining fund to spend: CDBG: $1,000, administration at closeout; $296,641.74, total amount paid from NRCS; $98,880.58, total amount paid from CDBG; $395,522.32, Mount Farm Drainage was paid; $6,191.00, total amount paid from CDBG for grant administration-RCOG; $401,713.21, total project costs; $14,953.42, de-obligated to CDBG (unused funds); $44,858.37, de-obligated to NRCS (unused funds).

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, October 14, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month end departmental reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a proclamation was signed and presented by the commission.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month end departmental reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property – September 2021: additions to the tax books: 2019, $732.42; 2020, $1,742.61. There were no abatements from the personal tax books.

Real Property – September 2021: there were no additions or abatements to the tax books.

Sean McGonigle, Risk Manager with MAC Trust, stopped in to visit with the commission about Atchison County’s 2021 overview.

The commission met with Leon Reed, Atchison County Bridge Supervisor, to discuss department matters.

The commission requested Clerk Taylor to move forward with posting the Road and Bridge Supervisor position.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.