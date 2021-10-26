The East Atchison and Rock Port Cross Country Teams traveled to St. Joseph, Missouri, Saturday, October 23, 2021, to compete in the St. Joseph Christian High School Invitational. Both teams ran well and several local runners placed in the top 15, earning medals. Results from the event follow:

Men’s 5,000 Meters – Dan-iel Lesher (EA), 5th, 18:45.86; Caleb Lucas (RP), 9th, 19:30.59; Cole Anderson (EA), 12th, 19:35.55; Ian Stepp (EA), 34th, 21:15.02; and Cowen O’Riley (EA), 35th, 21:19.02

Women’s 5,000 Meters – Aubrey Watkins (RP), 3rd, 22:32.21; Jayla Irvine (EA), 8th, 23:57.41; Brooklyn Wen-nihan (EA), 18th, 26:17.86; Alexis Bywater (EA), 21st, 26:53.21.

Both teams will be competing in the Class 1, District 4 Championship this Saturday, October 30, at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins placed 3rd with a time of 22:32.21.(Dana Zembles photos)

East Atchison’s Jayla Irvine placed 8th with a personal best time of 23:57.41.

East Atchison’s Brooklyn Wennihan placed 18th with a time of 26:17.86.

East Atchison’s Alexis Bywater placed 21st with a time of 26.53.21.

East Atchison’s Daniel Lesher placed 5th with a personal best time of 18:45.86.

Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas placed 9th with a time of 19:30.59.

East Atchison’s Cole Anderson placed 12th with a personal best time of 19:35.55.

East Atchison’s Ian Stepp placed 34th with a time of 21:15.02.

East Atchison’s Cowen O’Riley placed 35th with a time of 21:19.02.