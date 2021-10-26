Kaylin Merriweather is pictured with the carry as Sammie Litherbury and Josh Smith run ahead to block. (Patti Griffith photos)

Braden Graves stops a Platte Valley run with a tackle.

Jarrett Spinnato gets the handoff and heads up field.

The East Atchison Wolves’ undefeated regular season came to an end with a loss Friday, October 22, 2021, in Hopkins, Missouri. Platte Valley took the field ready to fight and the Wolves could not muster up a tough enough offense and defense to clinch the win. The Wolves lost the close contest 26-28. (Individual statistics were not provided.)

The defeat ended the Wolves’ regular season play with eight wins and one loss. They tied as 275 Conference champions with the South Holt Knights. EA will face the Rock Port Blue Jays in District play-offs Friday, November 5. The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. on Kyle Field at M. David Palmeiro Stadium in Tarkio.