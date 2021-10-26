The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Beneficiary Deed: Filed October 15, 2021, by Dustlayn and Daniel Graham to Daniel Graham for land in Section 13, Township 66, Range 43, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed October 18, 2021, by Mary Rice to Dennis Rice for land in Section 16, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 18, 2021, by Dennis Rice to Ryan and Rachel Ottmann for land in Section 16, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed October 19, 2021, by Sharon Patton to Jessica and William Thomas for Lots 4 and 5, Block 9, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.