Officer Dorrel and K9 Hemi recently passed their yearly certification course. The two are pictured at Friendship Day in Tarkio.

Tarkio Police Officer Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi attended a certification course sponsored by the Heart of America Police Dog Association (HAPDA) in Ankeny, Iowa, September 26 through October 1. This certification is required to be completed every year to show that proper training is being completed throughout the year. The certification proves that the K9s used by law enforcement officials are properly trained to detect narcotic odors, tracking, obedience, and patrol work along with the apprehension of suspects (a/k/a – bite dogs).

HAPDA has been recognized by the US Supreme Court and has been deemed as an organization that maintains stringent standards that meets and is consistent with other national and regional police dog associations certifications.

Officer Dorrel and K9 Hemi successfully completed each of the HAPDA certifications on the first attempt and are certified in narcotics detection, obedience and tracking.