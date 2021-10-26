The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of October 25 – 31.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

• Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through October. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. Some work will be completed in Spring 2022. (Herzog Contracting Corp.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

• I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation * (Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

• U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, October 25 – 29

• U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, October 25 – 29

• U.S. Route 275 – Brush cutting from Route T to the Iowa state line, October 25 – 29

* Indicates a bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.