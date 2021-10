WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

10/6/21

Team Standings:

1. MADPK

2. Bradley’s

3. Swinging Bowlers

4. Tumble Bugs

5. Golden Girls

6. Burke & Sons

High Scratch Game (Team) – MADPK 612, Burke & Sons 528, Swinging Bowlers 524; High Scratch Series (Team) – MADPK 1633, Bradley’s 1520, Burke & Sons 1518; High Scratch Game – Paige Guyer 202, Ronda Phillipi 201, Darlene Joesting 172; High Scratch Series – Paige Guyer 533, Ronda Phillipi 461, Marie Catlett 447, Judy Sutter 447

THURSDAY NITE OWLS 10/14/21

Team Standings:

1. Hunter Construction

2. Downtowner

3. Lions Not Sheep

4. Balls Deep

5. Local Trash

6. Joesting Farms

High Scratch Game (Team) – Downtowner 661, Lions Not Sheep 657, Joesting Farms 645; High Scratch Series (Team) – Downtowner 1874, Hunter Construction 1846, Lions Not Sheep 1789; High Scratch Game (Men) – Jay Hunter 215, Lyle Johnson 206, Gary Bogenreif 202; High Scratch Series (Men) – Jay Hunter 584, Rod Meinders 534, Lyle Johnson 527; High Scratch Game (Women) – Darla Lansdown 161; High Scratch Series (Women) – Darla Lansdown 394; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Lyle Johnson 56, Gary Bogenreif 49, Steve Joesting 39; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Darla Lansdown 35, Jenni Block 13

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

10/18/21

Team Standings:

1. Hits N Misses

2. Bad Company

3. Dreamers

4. B Owners

5. The Lakers

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hits & Misses 649, B Owners 600, Dreamers 595; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits & Misses 1889, B Owners 1701, The Lakers 1646; High Scratch Game (Men) – Kaven Wood 231, Sam Lansdown 181, Ed Weber 164; High Scratch Series (Men) – Kaven Wood 594, Sam Lansdown 483, Evan Andrew 462; High Scratch Game (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 168, Darlene Joesting 164, Julie Burke 145; High Scratch Series (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 461, Darlene Joesting 457, Brenda Hughes 391; Most Over Average (Men) – Kaven Wood 83, Noah McCoy 39, Ed Weber 37, Evan Andrew 37; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 42, Peggy McElfish 18, Ronda Phillipi 9, Amanda Goodin 9