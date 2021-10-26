The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting October 14, 2021.

President Jeremy Davis called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, Reven Herron, Dan Lucas, and Afton Schomburg. Member Jared Meyerkorth was absent. Also present were Superintendent Ethan Sickels, Board Secretary Debbie Young, and the following guests: Shawn Shineman, Kip Hart with McLiney & Company, and Tom Pisarkiewicz and Bruce Johnson with L.J. Hart & Company. It was noted that Elementary Principal Steve Waigand and High School Principal Donnie Parsons were supervising activities.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the regular meeting of September 16, 2021, were approved. Mr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending September 2021. The transfer of funds, September final check register, the October check register to date and the activity account checks were approved. During communications, Mr. Sickels presented the OPAA newsletter and read a thank you note from Carol and Cash Herron and family. Mr. Shineman gave a curriculum presentation on the district’s physical education program. Following his presentation Mr. Shineman left the meeting. Mr. Pisarkiewicz with L.J. Hart & Company presented information to the board regarding the available bond refinancing options. During scheduled audience, Kip Hart with McLiney & Co. introduced his company and presented the board with information on the services they offer for bond refinancing. Mr. Waigand and Mr. Parsons entered the meeting at this time.

Mr. Waigand reported elementary attendance for September was 96% (201 students). Students took the NWEA Fall Benchmark assessments during September 13-24. The school is beginning its second year with the data and has four data points to show overall trends for individual students, classes, and our whole building. The information also provides benchmarks for intervention services, special education, and advancement classes (TAG). The first Energy Bus Rally of the year was held for Principle #1, “You’re the Driver.” Parents were invited and two smaller assemblies were held for grades Preschool-2 and grades 3-6 in the cafeteria. A special thanks was extended to the Student Council members for running the assembly from start to finish. Fire Prevention Week is October 4-8. Members of the Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department spoke to grades Preschool-3 and 4-6 on fire safety. After school tutoring has started on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00-4:00 p.m. The Talented and Gifted (TAG) group has started after school on Mondays from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Title I Parent Meeting was held on September 15. A special thanks to Mrs. Mertens for organizing and leading the presentation. Several upcoming dates were noted along with staff professional development. Mr. Waigand reviewed the elementary NWEA math and reading data along with samples of the reports generated for parents.

Mr. Parsons reported high school attendance through October 9, 2021, is 95.3% (146 students). Core teachers completed the NWEA testing. A drug and alcohol awareness assembly was held for students in grades 7 – 12 with Dr. Burke and Mason Sheldon featured as speakers. All students in grades 7 – 12 have completed the digital driver’s license training. Congratulations to Mrs. Skillen and the mass media staff for receiving Jostens Yearbook Program of Excellence on the RPHS 2021 yearbook. NHS induction was held on October 13. Several upcoming dates and events were reviewed. Faculty reports were received from Mrs. Rodriguez, Mrs. Bebb, Mrs. Miller, Mrs. Driskell, Mrs. Palmer, Mrs. Goins, and Mrs. Rueckert. Mr. Parsons reviewed the junior high and high school NWEA data reports.

Mr. Sickels reviewed the monthly program evaluation report on special education. He reported on topics from the monthly superintendent’s meeting and discussed MSIP 6. He updated the board on the greenhouse location and discussed the upcoming food service review. Mr. Sickels stated the Facilities Committee will meet in October and individual board members volunteered to attend. He noted the MSBA annual meeting will be held in Kansas City in November, and a board member can attend as a delegate. The TABS meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20, at 7:15 a.m. There were no board member reports.

The board proceeded to address several items of new business. Action was taken to approve the final state and federal reports, to approve the technology purchase for the north computer lab, to approve the underwriting agreement with L.J. Hart & Company, and to approve the parameters resolution authorizing issuance of general obligation refunding bonds, series 2021 with L.J. Hart & Company.

Following a brief discussion of future business items, the board adjourned to executive session for personnel matters. Upon returning to open session, the meeting was adjourned.