Truck crashes into water west of Rock Port

A local man is lucky to be alive after his truck crashed into a body of water on Hwy. 136 two miles west of Rock Port, Missouri, at 10 p.m. October 14, 2021. A 1995 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Denny E. Porter, 65, of Rock Port was headed eastbound on Hwy. 136 when the pickup traveled off the south side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, went down an embankment and was submerged and came to rest in water. Porter, who was wearing a seat belt, exited the vehicle prior to it being submerged.

Porter suffered moderate injuries, but did not seek medical treatment. The Silverado was totaled and Benefiels planned to tow it away from the scene at a later date. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Blue, who was assisted by Sgt. M.P. Quilty, Cpl. K.A. Schmutzler, Cpl. K.L. Ebersold, Trooper V.P. Wiley, and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deer and vehicle collide

An Omaha, Nebraska, man driving on Interstate 29 hit a deer October 17, 2021, at 7:20 p.m. at the 110 mile-marker in Atchison County. Jose A. Jimenez, 35, was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer northbound on the interstate when the front of the vehicle struck a deer in the passing lane. The Explorer came to a controlled stop in the median.

Jimenez, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to George C Grape Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The 2014 Ford Explorer sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Double M Towing. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper M.A. Harris, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Of-fice, Rock Port Police De-partment, Rock Port Fire Department, and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.

Teen seriously injured in wreck

A 13-year-old Rock Port boy received serious injuries when a 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 he was riding in crashed 2.5 miles south of Rock Port on 245th Street. The accident occurred at 12:18 p.m. on October 23, 2021, when the Ranger, driven by another 13-year-old male from Rock Port, was heading northbound on 245th and began to slide. The Ranger slid off the west side of the roadway and overturned. The right-side passenger was ejected and the vehicle came to rest on its wheels, facing south off the west side of the road.

The 13-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, received serious injuries and was transported by Life Net to Children’s Hospital of Omaha, Nebraska. The 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 sustained minor damage and was towed by the owner. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper V.P. Wiley, who was assisted by Trooper C.J. Blue, Trooper M.A. Harris, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Port Fire Department, Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service, and Life Net.