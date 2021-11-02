The winners of the Babies to 3 Years Old category of the Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Lane Lewis, 1st place; Ray Herron, 2nd place; Jeriah Jones, 3rd place.

The winners of the 4 Years Old through Kindergarten category of the Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Piper VanSickle, 1st place; Nash Stevens, 2nd place; Jersey Jones, 3rd place.

The winners of the Grades 1 through 3 category of the Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Peyton Stewart, 1st place; Raegan Stewart, 2nd place; Greyson Sperber, 3rd place.

The winners of the Grades 4 through 6 category of the Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Raylynn Jenkins, 1st place; Grant Spiegel, 2nd place; Archer Meyerkorth, 3rd place.

The winners of the Junior High, High School, Adults, & Couples category of the Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Griffin Family (Regan, Sheila, Wynne, Bess, and Mae), 1st place; Rhett and Knox Murphy, 2nd place; Taylor Cook and Dog, 3rd place.

JR Chaney and his daughter Sadie work on their selfie game before the Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade.

Ethan Sons was trying to keep warm as he and mom Mikaela waited for the Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade to start.

Bentley Teten won the grand prize of $46 at the 46th annual Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade.

Participants in the annual Citizens Bank & Trust Halloween Parade included Wonder Woman (above) and Minnie and Mickey Mouse (below).