The Fairfax Optimist Club hosted a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event at the City Park Sunday, October 31, 2021. Costumed kiddos had their pictures taken on the park stage, were treated to free hot dogs, chips and juice, and then stopped by all the “trunks” for special treats. Pictured at top are Mad Scientists Abbi and Emmett Umbarger and below are Alicia Straub and Kerry Baker providing treats to the trunk-or-treaters.

All the costumed participants are pictured below.

(Optimist Club photos)