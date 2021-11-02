The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary Unit #199, along with the Legion Post, will hold the 55th annual turkey dinner on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The dinner will take place as curbside pick-up only from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Legion Building, 201 N. 3rd. Adult meals are $9 and children’s meals (3-10 years) are $5.

All orders will be taken October 25 through November 5, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. All orders must be called in to Linda Payton at 660-623-9399, KC Hines at 660-623-9297, or Barb Hines at 660-254-2787 and must be called in by the deadline. Deliveries will be made to shut-ins only.

All food will be prepared in the building. The unit is requesting that Auxiliary and Legion members who usually donate salads or pies to please donate money instead to help with the expenses. Send donations to: Sheridan Mires, 34649 U.S. Hwy. 136, Burlington Junction, MO 64428.