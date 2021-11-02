The Missouri Job Center-Maryville staff will not be available November 8-15, 2021. However, the resource room will be available for self-service.

Self-service means you have access to use the computers independently for website needs by log-in and maneuver around the site to complete what you need. There will be staff located in the Job Center but will not be able to answer any questions or have access to MOJOBS or unemployment.

If you need assistance, you may call or visit the other job centers in our area:

• St. Joseph Missouri Job Center, 2202 Frederick, St. Joseph, 816-387-2380

• Chillicothe Missouri Job Center, 601 Mohawk Road, Chillicothe, 660-646-0671

• Trenton Missouri Job Center, 1104 Main Street, Trenton, 660-359-5636