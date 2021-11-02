ACDC’s #ShopAC event is happening on Thursday, November 18. Participating stores will be open until 8:00 that evening, but please visit any time that day during their regular business hours.

The more stores you support, the more chances you have to win. Passports will be available at all participating locations that day. When you make a purchase at a participating business during our #ShopAC event, your passport will be marked by a store employee. That purchase will earn an entry into the drawing for one of five $100 gift certificates to an Atchison County business of your choice. In order to be entered in the drawing, passports must be returned to any participating business by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18.

The following locations have confirmed participation (as of November 1): 1887 Bar & Grill, A Touch of Glass, Alma’s Herbs, Burlap & Bows, Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary Gift Shop, Daybreak Cafe, Do It Best, Ella&Grey, Flower Mill, Food Country, Groovy’s Cuts & Tees, Groovy’s Grub, Hidden Beauty, Katie’s Jewelry Box, KG Buds, MDT Woodworks, Midwest Chic Boutique, Quilted Farm, Quilters Boutique, Rock Port Oil & Tire, Tarkio Avalanche, The Walnut Shop, and Wynn Dixee Glass. See next week’s Atchison County Mail for a complete list of all participating businesses, and watch ACDC’s Facebook page for in-store specials (https://www.facebook.com/atchisoncountydevelopment/).