The winners of the Best Costumed Groups category of the Tarkio Halloween Parade were, from left to right: The Spongebob Family (1st place – Ethan Piveral, Simon Piveral, Jamie McClain, and Robbi Piveral), The Jurassic Park Family (2nd place – Corey, Whitney, Cayson, Crew, and Cooper Martin), and The Spice Girls (3rd place – Michan Noland, Mame Dow, Kenisyn Yost, Charlotte Wright, and Blu Dow).

The Trunk-or-Treat participants who had the best decorated vehicles were: The Wright Family (1st place – Willow, Titus, Charlotte, Brinkley, Josh, and Haley), The Levendahl Family (2nd place – Jaxton and Chivon), and Erica Taylor (3rd place).

Tucker Agnew was the Best Costumed Pet of the Tarkio Halloween Parade.

The winners of the Infants to 12 Months category of the Tarkio Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Woodrow Blackman (3rd place) and Jaxson Wiley (1st place). Not pictured is Esme Vogler (2nd place).

The winners of the 13 Months to 2 Years category of the Tarkio Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Vinny Calandro (1st place – held by his mother, Kaleigh Calandro), Madeline Logan (2nd place – held by her father, Mike Logan), and Mattie Sundermann (3rd place – held by her mother, Markie Sundermann).

The winners of the 3 Years to Preschool category of the Tarkio Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Waylon Blackman (1st place), Leevi Driskell (2nd place), and Audrey Anderson (3rd place).

The winners of the Kindergarten to 2nd Grade category of the Tarkio Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Ollie Shaw (1st place), Brecklynn Lopez (3rd place), and Tori Chaney (2nd place).

The winners of the 3rd to 5th Grade category of the Tarkio Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Landon Driskell (1st place), Alegra Brodrick (2nd place), and Brinkley Wright (3rd place).

The winners of the 6th to 8th Grade category of the Tarkio Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Jax Peregrine (1st place), Danika Agnew (2nd place), and Jonas Hurst (3rd place).

The winners of the High School to Adults category of the Tarkio Halloween Parade were, from left to right: Caiden Caudill (3rd place), Corie Hicks (1st place), and Tyler Kephart (2nd place).

Savannah Beckman and her father, Danny, walk down Main Street during the Tarkio Halloween Parade.