The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department held a Trunk-or-Treat in conjunction with the Halloween Parade Sunday, October 31, on Main Street in Tarkio. Around 20 vehicles provided goodies to all the parade participants while the judges tallied up the winners. Pictured above are bats Dan and Sally Vietze. Leightyn Laur, below, is getting some treats from Erica Taylor’s Peanuts-decorated vehicle.