A new deer hunting regulation was added in 2020 that was specific for Atchison County. Hunters cannot use a Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit in Atchison County. Antlerless deer may still be harvested in Atchison County, but only on a Firearms Any-Deer Hunting Permit or Landowner Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit. Atchison County will also remain closed to firearms hunting during the antlerless portion of the firearm seasons.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters to be aware of baiting regulations. The use of bait, including grain or other feed, placed or scattered to attract deer or turkey while hunting is illegal. The regulations are in place to help limit the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer and to ensure fair chase. An area is considered baited for 10 days after food has been completely removed from that site. Doe urine and other scents (such as apple, acorn, and persimmon) are allowed while hunting, if they are not used on or with grain/other food products. Mineral blocks, including salt, are not considered bait. However, mineral blocks that contain grain or other food additives are prohibited. MDC notes that mineral and salt blocks are not allowed on conservation areas.

The following are new for the 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Seasons:

• Camden, Laclede, McDonald, and Pulaski counties have been added to the CWD Management Zone.

• During November 13-14, hunters who harvest a deer in the CWD Management Zone must take it (or the head) on the day of harvest to a CWD sampling station.

• Hunters may transport deer heads out of the CWD Management Zone and deliver them to any approved CWD sampling location within 48 hours of leaving the county of harvest, except on November 13-14 when the head must be taken to a CWD sampling station on the day of harvest.

• The antler point restriction has been removed for Camden and Pulaski counties.

• Hunters may now fill additional firearms antlerless permits in 17 counties. (The use of firearms antlerless permits remains prohibited in Atchison County)

• Hunters may now fill one firearms antlerless permit in Reynolds and Stoddard counties.

• Qualifying landowners may now receive two Resident Landowner Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits in Dent, Douglas, Maries, Phelps, Texas, and Wright counties.

• The antlerless portion of firearms deer season has been extended from three days to nine days. (The antlerless portion of firearms deer season remains closed in Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Andrew)

• New managed deer hunts have been added, and others have been removed or modified.

• Hunters without hunter education may now participate in most managed deer hunts, but they must hunt in the immediate presence of a properly licensed adult hunter who is hunter-education certified or exempt.

• Deer hunting regulations have changed for some conservation areas. See pages 44-57 of the 2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulation Booklet.

You can find additional information in the 2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulation Booklet. Contact Conservation Agent Kyle Dick at 816-383-0404 or kyle.dick@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.