The following cases were heard November 4, 2021, in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Midwestern Health vs. Jonathan S. and Amber L. Bywater – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst. The defendants fail to appear though duly summoned and called and judgement by default is granted as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendants in the total amount of $21,287.81 plus court costs and judgment at 9% per annum. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendants.

UHG I LLC vs. Sarah Carpenter – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst and case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for service.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Holly Gray – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst. The defendant fails to appear though duly summoned and called and judgement by default is granted as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the total amount of $1,635.70 with judgment to bear interest at the rate of 9% per annum. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Randy Graybill – Civil Setting on Misc. Associate Civil-Other. Court Trial scheduled for February 2, 2022.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Thresa Tetrick – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst. The defendant fails to appear though duly summoned and called and judgement by default is granted as requested in the petition. Civil judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $545.89 plus court costs, process server fees and post judgment interest at the rate of 9% per annum. See Judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Thresa Tetrick – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant fails to appear though duly summoned and called and judgement by default is granted as requested in the petition. Civil judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $534.93 plus court costs, process server fees and post judgment interest at the rate of 9% per annum. Certified copy of Judgment mailed to the Defendant.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cheryl Volker – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst. The defendant appears in person and does not dispute liability. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for review or trial setting.

St. vs. Mubarak A. Asker – Motion Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Keep Proper/Made False Motor Carrier Driver’s Record-Exceeded Maximum Driving Time. Hearing on defendant’s request for warrant to be set aside.

State vs. Mohamed Ahmed Atto – Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Amy L. Blackmore-Dzubay – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid.

State vs. Anna Grace Bobrow – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Alexia Mercedes Bueno – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Defendant sentenced to Fine $70.50 and Court Cost. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Borys Chmelov – Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket Refuse To Weigh Commercial Motor Vehicle Or Submit To A Driver/Vehicle Inspection.

State vs. David Lee Cole – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs.

State vs. Terry Cristin Coomer – Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $200.50.

State vs. Terry Cristin Coomer – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $255.50.

State vs. Cielo E. Dilauro – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid.

State vs. Adam Preston Donica – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid.

State vs. Lisa M. Doyle – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor DWI, Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident.

State vs. Charles Benjamin Gibbs – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $107.00. Costs paid.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 2nd Offense.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operated Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner Of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection.

State vs. Hudson H. Hall – Arraignment on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Stealing – $750 Or More. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Defendant acknowledges complaint and waives arraignment. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Casey Edward Hamm – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine $100.50 and court cost.

State vs. Ahmed R. Hassan – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Keep Proper/Made False Motor Carrier Driver’s Record-Exceeded Maximum Driving Time.

State vs. Andrew B. Hazen – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Misdemeanors Property Damage – 2nd Degree and Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (2), (3), (4), (6). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing

State vs. Brandi L. Herling – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine of $50.50. Costs paid.

State vs. Brandi L. Herling – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $50.50. Costs paid.

State vs. Allen Jared Hollis – Initial Appearance on Infraction of Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Jordan R. Hughes – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree, Assault – 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (1), (5), Harassment – 2nd Degree, and Trespass – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. P.D. denies appearance for Defendant. Defendant requests removal of GPS. Victim present and provided input and consent. Request granted. Case continued to December 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. David Adam Laur – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree, Property Damage – 2nd Degree, Trespass – 1st Degree, and Harassment – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information and waives arraignment. Inquiry made as to ability to meet bond conditions. Has posted. Advises counsel will be employed. Defendant requests GPS condition removed. Victim present and objects to removal condition, but agrees to 100’ limit rather than 900 with GPS requirement and bond modified to 100’. No communication with victim except related to daughter. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Ma’Kayla Ta’Chell McCarver – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph) and Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense.

State vs. Cole Allyn Miller – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Vehicle Without Properly Equipped Bumpers. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Smith. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Ramona Cora Miller – Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI, Failure To Drive Within Right Lane Of Hwy. With 2 Or More Lanes In Same Direction, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant submitted PD form November 2, 2021. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jerry A. Minkler – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System.

State vs. Victor Kipkemboi Murgor – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Plea Agreement filed.

State vs. Linda S. Neidel – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $179.50. Costs paid.

State vs. Kongkeo Nhangphayboun – Plea Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Cornelius Ashley Owens – Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $241.00.

State vs. Leopoldo Rebollar-Reyes – Motion Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph), Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, and Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, 2nd Degree.

State vs. Kurt Anthony Ritchie – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by P.D. Euler. Case continued to December 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for dismissal if discovery is not produced.

State vs. Iran Yanires Roche Reyes – Plea Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Chad Sterling Rose – Arraignment on Felony Harassment – 1st Degree, Misdemeanor Property Damage – 2nd Degree, and Misdemeanor Assault- 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (1), (5). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges complaint and waives arraign-ment. Inquiry made as to ability to meet bond conditions. Has posted. Given PD application to complete. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Tatum R. Schmidt – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Tatum R. Schmidt – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer.

State vs. Tatum R. Schmidt – Initial Appearance on Infraction Driver/Front Seat Passenger for Failure To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Chad J. Sillers – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree and Burglary – 2nd Degree, and Misdemeanor Kidnapping – 3rd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Scroogie. Defendant requests GPS condition be removed. Victim present and provided input to condition. Victim consents. Request granted. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Louis Vandell Simmons, Jr. – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Louis Vandell Simmons, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Car/Motorcycle/Truck Under 18,000 Lbs. Followed Another Vehicle Too Closely.

State vs. Abbie Angelletti Smith – Arraignment on Felony Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Creating Substantial Risk – 1st Degree – 1st Offense – No Sexual Conduct. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with Attorney Hoskins. Defendant acknowledges complaint and waives arraignment. Defendant requests modification of bond conditions regarding contact with person less than 18 years of age. No objection per state, Granted. Case continued to December 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Steven M. Smith – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Misdemeanors Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Infraction of Failed To Equip Motor Vehicle/Motor Drawn Vehicle With 2 Approved Red Tail Lamps On Proper Level (Knowingly). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Vitaly Nathaniel Smith – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Preston Douglas Taylor – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Shelby Shakell Thirdkill – Initial Appearance State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Keep Proper/Made False Motor Carrier Driver’s Record-Exceeded Maximum Driving Time.

State vs. Martel OBrian Veney – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Travon Wayne Veney – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jeremy Wayne Wheeler – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Stephanie Renee Williams – Hearing on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense, and Infraction for Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer.

State vs. Tyler Joseph Wilson – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Tyler Joseph Wilson – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (2), (3), (4), (6). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting and full review of discovery.

State vs. Billy Joe Young – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Unlawful Use Of Weapon – Subsection 5 – While Intoxicated – Loaded Weapon and Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (2), (3), (4), (6).

Rock Port vs. Kena R. Astemborski – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Speeding (31-35 Mph Over). Case called. City appears by P.A. Bauman. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for December 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Jonathan A. Barth – Initial Appearance on Municipal – Alcohol & Drug Related Traffic for DWI – Alcohol and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. City appears by P.A. Bauman. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for December 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Payment plan in place, but not written to execute.

Rock Port vs. David R. Bouley – Trial Setting on Municipal – Alcohol & Drug Related Traffic for DWI – Alcohol, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident, Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident, and Driving While Revoked Or Suspended.

Rock Port vs. Stacy Lynn Caldwell – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Failed To Register Vehicle.

Rock Port vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Operated Motor Vehicle On Highway While Drivers License/Privilege Revoked (Suspended For Points) and Operated Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Case called. City appears by P.A. Bauman. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information and waives arraignment. Case continued to December 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

Rock Port vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Driving While Revoked Or Suspended.

Rock Port vs. Bryan Michael Martin – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other for Nuisance Violation.

Rock Port vs. Kenneth G. Melton – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other for Nuisance Violation.

Rock Port vs. Tyler P. Newbanks – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other for Nuisance Violation

Rock Port vs. Daniel Lew Schmitz – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (11-15 Mph Over). Plea Agreement filed.

Rock Port vs. Austin Bryan Stoner – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other for Minor In Possession and Defective Equipment.

Rock Port vs. Jamal Lamar Wallace-Moore – Initial Ap-pearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Failed To Register Vehicle.

Lyndia Schomburg vs. Warren Schomburg – Court Trial on Dissolution Without Children. Case called. The Plaintiff appears by Attorney Bothwell and case continued to December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for review.

Beverly A. Fries Miller Gilland, Deceased – Hearing on Required Administration.

Todd N. King vs. Electa L. King – Uncontested Dissolution Hearing on Dissolution Without Children. Case called. The Petitioner appears by Attorney Hoskins. The respondent appears in person, pro se. The court finds no reasonable likelihood that his marriage can be preserved and finds the marriage is irretrievably broken and ordered dissolved. No children remain minors or unemancipated. See file for details. Costs are paid. Judgment and Decree of Dissolution of Marriage filed. Certified copy of the judgment handed to the Petitioner and Respondent in open Court. One also handed to the Petitioner’s attorney.

Jordan L. Masonbrink vs. David A. Laur – Adult Abuse Hearing on Adult Abuse Stalking.

Jordan M. Nielsen vs. Myrissa Comstock – Hearing on Petition for Child Custody/Support. Case called. The petitioner appears in person and with Attorney Deiter. The respondent fails to appear and is in default. The court finds the petitioner is the father of the minor child and legal and physical custody of the minor child awarded to the petitioner. Child support set at $150.00 per month beginning on November 1, 2021. Judgment to be entered.

