The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

The commission reviewed and discussed the 2022 health insurance rates.

There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, October 28, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

The Atchison County Salary Commission met at 8:30 a.m. in the commission room. All elected officials were present.

Following the meeting of the Salary Commission, Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood called the regular meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Sheriff Dennis Martin met with the commission to report that the vehicles ordered in his 2021 budget were not able to be delivered due to COVID. He requested moving them to his new budget of 2022 and going ahead and adding one additional vehicle that he would have ordered in his upcoming budget. He stated they would all be 2022 models with no price increase from the original state bid. The commission approved the request and told him to move the figures to this year’s budget and add the additional vehicle to the line.

Phil Graves was in to visit with the commission about a tube that is plugged on M Avenue just south of 240th. He stated that the crops are out around it and left his number for contact. Presiding Commissioner Livengood stated that he would forward the information to the road and bridge department.

Associate Circuit Judge Corey Herron was in to notify the commission that he is going to submit his name for appointment by the governor to fill the unexpired term of Circuit Judge Roger Prokes, who is terming out due to age. Judge Herron stated if he were to get the appointment, he would like to keep his office in Atchison County. The commission will address office space if he gets the appointment.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021, this being the 9th day of the regular October term. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Department monthly reports were reviewed and approved.

Applications for the road and bridge supervisor position were reviewed by the commission and interviews are being scheduled.

The commission reviewed the 2022 health insurance plan options. The commissioners voted to accept all three options presented with the county paying 100% of the cost of the $5,000/$10,000 individual/family plan and allowing the employees the option to select the $4,000/$8,000 or the $3,000/$6,000 individual/family plan and pay the additional cost above the county provided plan.

The commission continued budget discussion, improvements needed to the property and building in 2022 and COLA rate.

They will get estimates on roof repairs needed on the courthouse, as well as look into adding an additional retaining wall along the south side of the building.

Clerk Taylor presented information on the COLA rate for 2022. After a discussion, the commissioners voted to grant the employees a 3% COLA for 2022.

Clerk Taylor presented the 2022 state holiday schedule. The county has always followed it and will continue to do so for the upcoming year.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed an extension request for DR 4435 for the Road and Bridge department. Notification was received that the DR 4451 extension was approved.

The commission reviewed the county’s health reimbursement plan. Due to the increase cost in deductible for a plan the county can provide, the commissioners voted to increase the reimbursement amount allowed with an EOB (Explanation of Benefits) to $3,500 with the employee paying the first $500. The county will reimburse the next $3,500 and the employee will be responsible for the remaining out-of-pocket costs.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.