FAIRFAX

Fairfax R-3 School will host a Veterans Day Assembly and Program Thursday, November 11, at 9:00 a.m. at the school. The community is invited.

ROCK PORT

Area veterans are invited to the Rock Port Veterans Day Assembly Thursday, November 11, at Rock Port R-II School. The assembly will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the south gym.

TARKIO

The Tarkio High School Veterans Day assembly will be held at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, November 11, in the high school gym. Micha Persell will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited to attend, especially local veterans and service members.