Seven Atchison County cross country runners competed in the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Class 1 Cross Country Champ-ionship Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. The top 25 competitors medalled. Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins earned a state medal with her 14th place finish of 21:16.7.

A total of 172 boys and 155 girls competed in the event. Other Atchison County competitors and their finishes include:

BOYS – 30th, Daniel Lesher (EA), 18:05.8; 39th, Caleb Lucas (RP), 18:19.4; 63rd, Cole Anderson (EA), 18:50.1; and 126th, Ian Stepp (EA), 20:03.7

GIRLS – 28th, Jayla Irvine (EA), 21:56.2; and 85th, Brooklyn Wennihan (EA), 23:53.9

For senior Aubrey Watkins, this was her fourth and final trip to state and the third time she medalled. Caleb Lucas finished his second year of cross country with his second trip to state, set a personal record time, and improved his finish by one place this year (40th last year).

East Atchison runner Jayla Irvine’s time of 21:56 broke the East Atchison record set by Destiny Klosek, who had a time of 23:17 in 2014. East Atchison runner Daniel Lesher’s time of 18:05 broke the Tarkio school cross country record of 18:21 set by John Lang in 2012 and broke the East Atchison record of 18:20 set by Zach Garrison in 2018. All East Atchison state competitors set new personal records with their state times as well.