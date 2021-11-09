For both Rock Port and East Atchison high school football teams, last Friday night was their first District 4 football game of the post season. Rock Port traveled to Tarkio to play the three-seed East Atchison Wolves.

The weather was great for the fifth of November and Rock Port would get the ball to start the game.

Rock Port would have limited success as they tried to move the ball down the field, but never reaching the end zone. East Atchison would find the end zone seven times in the first half, bringing the final score to 50-0 over Rock Port. Rock Port elected to end the game at halftime.

East Atchison advances to play Platte Valley at Barnard this Friday night, November 12, at 7:00 p.m. in the semi-final round of District 4 football. Admission is $5 for everyone age 6 and up. No passes will be accepted.

Braden Graves (EA) goes up in front of receiver Dakota Evans (30) and gets the interception against Rock Port.

This isn’t something you see in every 8-man football game as East Atchison attempts a point after touchdown. Josh Smith holds the ball for Jarrett Spinnato. Jarrett missed his first attempt but made both of his other tries.

Josh Smith gets a block on linebacker Colten Stevens as Kaylin Merriweather works to get around the left end.

Phillip Herron (RP) looks for a running lane as he takes the ball up the middle.

Defensive lineman Aaron Schlueter (EA) shoots through to put pressure on quarterback Micah Makings (RP) as he looks down field to make a pass.

Trulin Pankau (RP) gets a quarterback sack as Josh Smith (EA) tries to hang on to a bad snap.