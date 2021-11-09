Five Tarkio FFA members advance to District FFA Contest

The November 3, 2021, Area FFA Fall Speaking Contest was a success for five of the Tarkio FFA members. Results are as follows: Missouri Institute of Cooperatives – Lizzie Schlueter, 1st place; Missouri Cattleman’s – Josie King, 3rd place; Soil and Water Conservation – Kamryn Brown, 1st place; Missouri Pork Producers – Brooklyn Wennihan, 2nd place; and Missouri Farm Bureau – Abbie Harms, 2nd place. All five ladies qualified for Districts Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Cameron, Missouri. Pictured from left to right are Abbie Harms, Haley Garrison, Josie King, Brooklyn Wennihan, Lizzie Schlueter, and Kamryn Brown. Haley Garrison helped work the contest. (Tarkio FFA Sponsor Dustin Lambertsen photo)

Fairfax FFA members McDonald and Smith advance to District FFA Contest

Two Fairfax FFA Chapter members who competed at the Area Fall Speaking Contest in Savannah, Missouri, November 3, 2021, advanced to the District FFA Contest. Kierra McDonald, left, advanced with her Sheep Producers’ speech and Charlie Smith, right, advanced with her Young Farmer/Young Farm Wives’ speech. District FFA Contest will be held Wednesday, November 10, in Cameron, Missouri. (Fairfax FFA Sponsor Aleesha Lemar photo)