The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed October 29, 2021, by Jeffrey and Bianca Jones to Barbara Buttercase for Block 3, Bischof’s Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 2, 2021, by Radio Free Ministries to Premier Properties and Investments, LLC, for land in Section 21, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 3, 2021, by Norma Jean Moore to Anita Robertson and George Martin Schomburg for land in Section 34, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 4, 2021, by David S. and Shauna Melvin to Stephen and Megan Ingram for Lots 9, 10, 11, and 12, Block 24, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.