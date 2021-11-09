Mandy Whipple stands in one of the rooms of the new Tarkio business, Connections Counseling and Wellness, located in the President’s Suite of Tarkio College/Tarkio Tech’s Rankin Hall.

Two businesses are opening locations in Tarkio to provide services both to the community and individuals in need.

Stable Care, Inc., a nonprofit which helps pay for services for those who can’t afford them, has moved into the building on the 400th block of Main Street that formerly housed the Atchison County Historical Society Museum and was recently purchased by Trevor Whipple. Trevor’s wife, Mandy Whipple, who runs Midway Equestrian, is spearheading this endeavor to bring as many needed services as possible to Tarkio and its residents. There is still some work to be done in the former museum to get it ready. After the first of the year, however, Stable Care will provide a number of programs, such as counseling groups, a substance abuse program, and community initiatives, including “Bridges Out of Poverty,” which provides techniques for people who need and want to improve on their circumstances to reach their goals. Mandy said Stable Care’s goal is to help build healthy families, which thus builds and strengthens the community. Stable Care, Inc. board members include Glenn Scott, Jamie DeRosier, and Renee Craven. Call 712-534-2250 for more information.

On Monday, Connections Counseling and Wellness opened its offices in Rankin Hall’s President’s Suite on the Tarkio College/Tarkio Tech campus. The company provides talk therapy, individual and group work, grief/anger management/substance abuse/depression & anxiety counseling, life coaching, mediation and supervised visitation services, and children’s play therapy. Currently, LMHC Rob Hickman, Pastoral Counselor Glenn Scott, and Life Coach Mandy Whipple are providing the services, but they are looking to hire another therapist and eventually an administrative assistant. For now, services are provided by appointment only by calling 660-623-6055. More information can be found at www.ccw-mo.com. Once Connections Counseling and Wellness gets up and running, Mandy said there are a number of other services she hopes to add that will help alleviate the problem of people having to travel elsewhere to obtain the services they need.

Mandy is excited to get these businesses up and running to provide quality care and services to the residents of Tarkio and those of its neighboring communities. Both facilities will offer a number of programs that will help people of all ages in all aspects of their lives. Be sure to give them a call.