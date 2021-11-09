The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club sponsored a virtual check station for youth deer season. Sixteen young hunters from Atchison and Holt County checked deer at their virtual check. A drawing was held for Bass Pro/Cabelas gift cards. Winners were: Carter Wennihan, $250; Jaden Bunton, $100; and Gabe Cororcoran, $50.

Corbin Wallace and his 6 point buck.

Ryzer Hale comes through again with a nice 8-point buck.

Tenley Peshek put down this solid 10-point youth weekend.

Bracton Cook with his doe.

A happy Jaden Bunten, King City, with his first ever deer, an 8-point.

Trenton Wallace with his harvest, an 8-point buck.

Gabe Corcoran with his first ever deer, a solid 9-point.

Caleb Russell with a nice doe.

Carter Wennihan with an opening morning 9-pointer.

Cooper Morrow with a nice 10 pointer.

A.J. Dinsdale will be feeding the family with his youth weekend doe.

Braxton Dougherty, age 8, with a Halloween 8-pointer.

Kaiden Nelson with a sweet 11-point with drop tine.

It was all smiles for Hunter Blazer and his first ever deer.

Lane Bunten of King City with his 8-pointer.

Keagen Taylor harvested this nice 8-pointer near Oregon, Missouri.

Parker Livengood, below, did not participate in the Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club sponsored virtual check station, but he harvested a monster.

Parker Livengood with an 11-point buck.