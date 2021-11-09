The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club sponsored a virtual check station for youth deer season. Sixteen young hunters from Atchison and Holt County checked deer at their virtual check. A drawing was held for Bass Pro/Cabelas gift cards. Winners were: Carter Wennihan, $250; Jaden Bunton, $100; and Gabe Cororcoran, $50.
Corbin Wallace and his 6 point buck.
Ryzer Hale comes through again with a nice 8-point buck.
Tenley Peshek put down this solid 10-point youth weekend.
Bracton Cook with his doe.
A happy Jaden Bunten, King City, with his first ever deer, an 8-point.
Trenton Wallace with his harvest, an 8-point buck.
Gabe Corcoran with his first ever deer, a solid 9-point.
Caleb Russell with a nice doe.
Carter Wennihan with an opening morning 9-pointer.
Cooper Morrow with a nice 10 pointer.
A.J. Dinsdale will be feeding the family with his youth weekend doe.
Braxton Dougherty, age 8, with a Halloween 8-pointer.
Kaiden Nelson with a sweet 11-point with drop tine.
It was all smiles for Hunter Blazer and his first ever deer.
Lane Bunten of King City with his 8-pointer.
Keagen Taylor harvested this nice 8-pointer near Oregon, Missouri.
Parker Livengood, below, did not participate in the Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club sponsored virtual check station, but he harvested a monster.
Parker Livengood with an 11-point buck.