There were 46 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Atchison County Health Department from November 8-14, 2021:

5 females, 5 males – ages 0-9

7 females, 3 males – ages 10-19

1 female, 2 males – ages 20-29

8 females, 3 males – ages 30-39

2 females, 3 males – ages 40-49

2 females, 2 males – ages 50-59

1 female – age 60-69

1 female – age 70-79

1 male – age 80+

As of November 14, 2021, there have been a total of 760 COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Atchison County. Forty-four cases are currently active. There is one active COVID-19 hospitalization in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate in Atchison County is 15.1%.

BREAKTHROUGH

CASES

The Atchison County Health Department is gathering data to determine the number of known breakthrough cases for Atchison County since vaccines were first made available late last year. Vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 or more days after they have completed all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Breakthrough cases as of November 14, 2021, total 87. Fully vaccinated persons in the county as of November 14, 2021, total 2,553. To date, 3.41% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri. Atchison County Health Department has Pfizer vaccines available for this age group and it is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.

A pediatric (ages 5-11) Pfizer Clinic will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Health Department. Sign up online at http://book.novelhealth.ai/Atchison. An adult must be present during the vaccination and the 15 minute monitoring period.

Booster Doses

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

• 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

Locations for COVID vaccine in Atchison County:

• Atchison County Health Department, Tarkio – Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 660-736-4121.

• Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio – Call 660-736-5512 for an appointment.

• Stoner Drug, Rock Port – Call 660-744-2433 for an appointment.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccines are free and appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 5 years of age and older. Anyone age 5-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search by type of vaccine and search radius.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, call 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. There are new hours available for testing: Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live or work or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection to find out more information about those kits.

IT’S FLU SEASON!

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccine available for children and adults. Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If any businesses are interested in hosting a flu clinic, please call 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

11-15-21

FATALITIES 17

ACTIVE CASES 44

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 699

TOTAL CASES 760

MALE 354

FEMALE 406

UNDER 20 YEARS 128

21-29 YEARS 75

30-39 YEARS 102

40-49 YEARS 95

50-59 YEARS 103

60-69 YEARS 122

70-79 YEARS 92

80+ YEARS 43