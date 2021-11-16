The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed November 5, 2021, by Austin and Natasha Baruth to 1515 S. 16th St., LLC, for Lot 11, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 5, 2021, by Soaksemclean, LLC, to 1515 S. 16th St., LLC, for Lots 18 and 19, Block 8, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 5, 2021, by Regina Baruth to 1515 S. 16th St., LLC, for Lots 11 and 12, Block 1, Rankin Place, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 5, 2021, by Brianna Nelson to 1515 S. 16th St., LLC, for Lots 10, 11, and 12, Block 9, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 9, 2021, by Thomas Brooks and Lydia Hurst to Nancy Hurst, Trustee of the Kevin and Nancy Hurst Revocable Trust, for land in Section 7, Township 65, Range 39 Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 9, 2021, by David and Amy Fast to Dustin and Christy Stevens for Lot 15, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 10, 2021, by Lyle McHugh to Klosek’s, LLC, for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.