University of Missouri Extension offers free workshops in December to help farmers and ranchers with tax-related issues.

Agricultural business specialist Randa Doty said there will be a focus on new information on tax issues related to COVID-19, wind, solar and carbon.

Other topics include depreciation of farm assets, crop insurance payments, livestock sales, sale of farm assets, individual issues, state issues and more.

The workshops will be held 6:15-8:30 p.m. on December 1 and December 2. The content is the same on both evenings. Participants may attend online via Zoom or in person. There will be in-person sites in Rock Port and Albany on December 1.

Register for Zoom or in-person sessions at extension.missouri.edu/events/farm-tax-workshop-2021. For more information, contact Doty at 660-582-8101.