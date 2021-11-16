The following is a list of work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of November 15-21.

Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through November.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the Holt County line to the Iowa state line, November 15-19.

U.S. Route 136 – Roadside work 1 mile east of Tarkio, November 15-19.