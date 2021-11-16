Tarkio Elementary kindergarten students sang “Veteran’s Day” with Dr. Jean to the veterans in attendance at the Tarkio High School Veterans Day Assembly Thursday, November 11, in the THS Gym. Pictured are Dakota Buchanan, Jacob Wills, Everett Scott, Kinslee Ohnmacht, and Ollie Shaw waving their flags during their performance.

Allen-Schiffern American Legion members Tim Morehouse and Jesse Payne carry the flags into the Tarkio High School Veterans Day Assembly Thursday, November 11, in the THS Gym.

The Tarkio High School band performed the national anthem, “Taps,” and played each United States Military branch’s theme song at the Veterans Day Assembly Thursday, November 11, in the THS Gym.

Scott Pfeifer, left, originally from Burlington Junction, Missouri, served in Operation Desert Strike in 1996. He was the guest speaker at the THS Veterans Day Assembly and spoke about taking pride in our nation and serving in whatever capacities we can.

The Fairfax R-3 elementary classes from kindergarten to fourth grade sang “I Pledge Allegiance” and the fifth and six grade sang “American Tears.”

Zailynn Cook and the Fairfax R-3 School third grade class read the history of the flag at the Veterans Day Assembly.

Fairfax fifth grader Deyton Burke and his class read “What Veterans Day means to us” at the Fairfax R-3 School Veterans Day Assembly.

The guest speaker for Fairfax’s Veterans Day assembly was Dee Duering. Dee talked about his time in the Navy and his experience as he served our country. Thank you for your service.

Before starting the Rock Port Veterans Day Assembly the veterans who were in attendance took a walk of honor through the elementary side of the school as the high school, junior high and the elementary students lines the hallways thanking them for their service.

RPHS Student Body President Colten Stevens welcomed everyone to the Veterans Day Assembly at Rock Port High School.

Mary Kahn was the guest speaker at the Veterans Day Assembly Thursday, November 11, at Rock Port High School.

Ralph Greer Post #49 American Legion members Steve Duren and Bud Harger folded the flag while the meaning of each fold was read by Mary Kahn during the Rock Port assembly.