ACDC’s #ShopAC event is happening on Thursday, November 18. Participating stores will be open until 8:00 that evening, but please visit any time that day, even if it’s during their regular business hours.

The more stores you support, the more chances you have to win. Passports will be available at all participating locations that day. When you make a purchase at a participating business during the #ShopAC event, your passport will be marked by a store employee. That purchase will earn one entry into the drawing for one of five $100 gift certificates to an Atchison County business of your choice. In order to be entered in the drawing, passports must be returned to any participating business by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18.

The following Atchison County locations have confirmed participation: Fairfax – Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary Gift Shop, KG Buds, MDT Woodworks, Torrey Pines, The Walnut Shop, and Wynn Dixee Glass; Rock Port – A Touch of Glass, Alma’s Herbs, Burlap & Bows, Do It Best, Ella&Grey, Food Country, Groovy’s Cuts & Tees, Groovy’s Grub, JumpStart Nutrition, Katie’s Jewelry Box, Midwest Chic Boutique, Quilters Boutique, Rock Port Oil & Tire, Stoner Drug, and Trail’s End; and Tarkio – 1887 Bar & Grill, Flower Mill, Hidden Beauty, Hy-Vee, Quilted Farm, Tarkio Avalanche, and Torrey Pines. Watch ACDC’s Facebook page for in-store specials (https://www.facebook.com/atchisoncountydevelopment/).