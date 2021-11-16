The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Tarkio City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted at 7:00 p.m. Roll call was done by Tarkio City Clerk Danielle Madron: aldermen Scott Poppa, Mike Klosek, and Andy Riley Riley were present. Alderwoman Blu Dow entered the meeting at 7:10 p.m. Visitors were: Tarkio Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby, Tarkio Animal Control Officer Chris Hogue, Tarkio Building Inspector Jesse Payne, Tarkio Chief of Police Tyson Gibbons, Tarkio Park Board members Ashlee Driskell and Michael Klosek III, Diane Hofer with Olsson Associates, Jack Kelly with American Recycling and Sanitation, and Michael Klosek, Sr.

Tarkio Mayor Tim Morehouse asked for the approval of the meeting minutes of the October 6 regular meeting and October 27 special meeting. Poppa made a motion to accept the minutes and it was seconded and approved. There were no additions to the agenda.

Jack Kelly was present to speak to the board about transferring the current sanitation collection and disposal contract American Recycling & Sanitation has with the city over to Klosek’s, LLC. Jack is in the process of selling his business to Klosek’s, LLC. Riley voted to allow the contract transfer from American Recycling & Sanitation to Klosek’s, LLC. Poppa seconded the motion and there were three ayes and one abstained. The motion and the second passed. An attachment will be added to the original contract stating the contract transferred.

Diane Hofer spoke to the board about the Capital Improvement Program for 2022 for the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport. The CIP must be updated every year and turned into MoDOT. Diane gave the board members a copy of the last CIP. The clerk will work with Diane on updating the CIP and send it to MoDOT before the December deadline. Diane also talked with the board about the semi-final walk-through that will be taking place on November 16. There will be a few projects that will not be closed out until spring.

Mayor Morehouse read Bill 275.21 Ord. 260.21: An Ordinance To Amend Chapter 5 Section C Of The Code Book Chapter Park Rules And Regulations. Dow made a motion to approve Bill 275.21, Ord. 260.21. Riley seconded and all voted aye.

Mayor Morehouse gave the second reading of Bill 275.21 Ord. 260.21. Klosek made a motion to approve Bill 275.21 Ord. 260.21 and the motion was seconded and approved. Bill 275.21 Ord. 260.21 was adopted.

Mayor Morehouse read Bill 276.21 Ord. 261.21: An Ordinance Repealing Bill No 33-04 Ordinance 21-04 Use Of Jake Break Prohibited. After much discussion, Bill 276.21 Ord. 261.21 died for lack of a motion.

Chief Gibbons presented the possibility of hiring a cadet to send to the MWSU Police Academy and signing the cadet to a contract with the Tarkio Police Department upon completion of the academy. He presented the board with the estimated costs of sending the cadet to the academy in January. The board gave Chief Gibbons the approval to put out an ad to get applicants and get the process started to select a cadet.

Department Reports

Blu Dow, City Buildings – There was nothing to report.

Michael Klosek, Fire De-partment – Some of the new turnout gear has come in. The volunteer firemen are getting fitted for their boots this week. Truck inspection was done and some problems were found, but fixed. One of the trucks needed two new batteries.

Andy Riley, Parks & Pool – The Halloween hayride and movie night was successful, as was the Halloween parade. The Parks Board is organizing a Christmas Parade, possibly December 19. Mayor Morehouse asked the Park Board members who were present if they had spoken on the current condition of the crow’s nest at the baseball field. The Park Board will be looking into options and get back to the board. Chris Hogue has all the bathrooms at the parks locked and winterized.

Scott Poppa, Street Department – Jamie Quimby’s report: Brush Pile – The brush pile is being used heavily this time of year and the crew is doing their best to keep it pushed up and out of the road. The cameras are operational and being used. RV Park – There are two campers at this facility. Winter Prep – All equipment is as ready for winter as possible. There has been an issue getting some lubricants. This was only a minor setback to getting ready, but it is something that Jamie is keeping in mind when scheduling equipment maintenance. Herzog – Jamie has been in contact with Herzog and because of cold weather, they are suggesting the city hold off on having its street matting project done until next spring, at the end of April or May, to get the best product possible. Jamie asked if they could add onto what we have on the books and do the 2022 matting project at the same time and was told that would be the best plan. The board would like something in writing from Herzog stating the contracted price will not change for the work that has already been contracted to them if they wait until spring to complete the work. Christmas Décor – Evergy has once again agreed to assist with putting this up and will be here to do it the week of November 15-19 so that it will be up before Thanksgiving. Street Sign Project – The final locates have been put in to replace street name signs. After they are done with this round of signs, they will have completed 1st Street to 5th Street. The plan is next year to get to 10th Street and complete the project in 2023. Fire Station – The rain gutters have been cleaned and are working much better. They are not in great condition and the city might want to have someone check them to see if they need to be replaced in the future.

Timothy Morehouse, Airport – The semi-final walk-thru will be November 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the airport. The mayor will be attending.

Chris Hogue, Animal Control – There is currently one dog in the pound.

Tyson Gibbons, Tarkio Police Department – There was a recent burglary in town. The investigation has been completed. The suspect was arrested and charged. The PD ran a special ad with the KC Star to try and get applications for a new officer. There were zero POST certified applicants and seven non-certified applicants.

Danielle Madron, City Financials – Clerk Madron discussed the city’s plans for the annual employee Christmas party. Clerk Madron will be looking into caterers and getting a date set.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m. The next regular meeting will be December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.