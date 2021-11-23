Join the Rock Port and Tarkio Police Departments in making Christmas a little merrier for local children this coming holiday season. Last year’s Shop With A Cop made it possible for 25 children to attend the annual shopping trip.

The program is successful thanks to the generous donations from the community. In December, children from the community will be selected to participate. On the day of the event, uniformed officers from various local departments volunteer their time to help. Each child is given a designated amount to spend on Christmas toys and/or presents of their choosing. Shop With A Cop provides a fun filled day for children while creating positive relationships with law enforcement.

This is a wonderful program that gives me so much joy to be able to give back to children during the holiday season.

Donations can be made at Rock Port City Hall, 500 S. Main, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Make checks payable to the Rock Port Police Department (memo: Shop with Cop).

For more information on how to donate or other ways to assist, contact Rock Port Police Chief Shannon Sherwood at 660-744-2636 or Tarkio Police Chief Tyson Gibbons at 660-736-4821.