The Atchison County Health Department has reported 50 additional cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County the week of November 15-21, 2021. This brings the total to 810. The breakdown of cases is as follows:

4 females, 1 male, ages 0-9

5 females, 8 males, ages 10-19

4 males, ages 20-29

8 females, 5 males, ages 30-39

1 male, age 40-49

2 females, 1 male, ages 50-59

3 females, 4 males, ages 60-69

2 females, 1 male, ages 70-79

1 male, age 80+

As of November 21, 2021, there are 35 active cases. There are three active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. Atchison County’s current 7-day testing positivity rate is 24.3%. There have been 17 deaths.

Thanksgiving Week Hours

The Atchison County Health Department will have shortened hours the week of Thanksgiving. The center will be open Tuesday, November 23, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. COVID testing will be 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (must have an appointment).

The Atchison County Health Center will be closed Wednesday, November 24, through Friday, November 26. If you find yourself with a positive COVID test while they are closed, please remember to take it upon yourself to isolate for 10 days from symptoms onset. Also, call your unvaccinated close contacts (those within six feet for 15 minutes or longer) to quarantine for 10 days from last date of exposure.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Vaccine breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated. There have been 93 breakthrough cases in Atchison County as of November 21, 2021. There are 2,582 fully vaccinated persons.

To date, 3.6% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri. The Atchison County Health Department has Pfizer vaccine available for this age group and it is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart. An adult must be present during the vaccination and the 15 minute monitoring period. Please call for an appointment.

On November 19, 2021, Missouri expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots.

Those who are 18 or older and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for a booster shot:

• At least 2 months after a 1-dose vaccine of Johnson & Johnson, or

• At least 6 months after a 2-dose vaccine of Pfizer or Moderna

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

Locations for COVID vaccine in Atchison County include the following:

Atchison County Health Department, Tarkio, Missouri: Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.

Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio, Missouri: Call 660-736-5512 for an appointment.

Stoner Drug, Rock Port, Missouri: Call 660-744-2433 for an appointment.

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates: 7th and 9th in the

State of Missouri

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. For total population, Atchison County is ranked seventh in the state with 50.2% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 52.9% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 5,466 doses have been given in Atchison County. For details see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccines are free and appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages five years of age and older. Anyone age 5-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search down by type of vaccine and search radius.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Please call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, please reach out at 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. There are new hours for testing: Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live or work or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection to find out more information.

IT’S FLU SEASON!

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccine available for children and adults. Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Businesses interested in hosting a flu clinic can call 660-736-4121.