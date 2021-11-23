The East Atchison Wolves 8-Man Football Team placed 2nd in Class 1 District 4, losing the championship game to Worth County. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Cameron Brooks, River Dow, Linkin Murry, Owen DeRosier, and Carter Holecek; middle row – Charlie Litherbury, Josh Smith, Kaylin Merriweather, Bo Graves, Aaron Schlueter, Braden Graves, Jarrett Spinnato, Tanner Rollins, and Drew Johnson; and back row – Gabe Harms, Collin Hedlund, Trent Kingery, Weston Klosek, Cody Frohn, and Sammie Litherbury.

EA’s Jarrett Spinnato sidesteps a tackle to score six in the Wolves’ District loss to Worth County.

Kaylin Merriweather cuts around an Aaron Schlueter block for a Wolves’ first down.

Defensive back Carter Holecek goes up and picks off a deep pass for the interception.

EA quarterback Josh Smith eyes the playing field.

At a recent pep assembly, East Atchison senior Bo Graves thanked everyone for their support and asked them to come cheer the Wolves on to victory in Friday night’s District Championship game against Worth County.

The East Atchison Wolves’ 2021 season came to an end with a 76-42 loss to the Worth County Tigers in the Class 1, District 4 Championship game in Grant City, Missouri, Friday, November 19. The undefeated Worth County team was a tough one to beat, but the Wolves put up a good fight.

East Atchison got behind early in the first quarter following two possessions that gave the Tigers good field position and a score of 0-12. EA Runningback Kaylin Merriweather would find the end zone on the third possession with a 26 yard run off the left side. The two-point conversion was good, putting the score at 12-8 Worth County. East Atchison and Worth County would go back and forth throughout the first half. Wingback Jarrett Spinnato would be next to find the end zone for the Wolves bringing the score to WC 20, EA 14. Just before half, the score would jump from 20-14 to 48-28 with Merriweather and Quarterback Josh Smith both finding the end zone.

Coming out of half-time, the Wolves were down by 20 points, but in 8-man football, it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities to make a big comeback in a short amount of time. Unfortunately, the Wolves had trouble finding their rhythm. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that they would have much success. Kaylin Merriweather entered the end zone two more times to bring the final score to WC 76 and EA 42.

It was a great season for the Wolves and they have much to be proud of!