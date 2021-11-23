Rock Port’s annual Christmas Mall will be held Saturday, December 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. Over 20 vendors are expected at the event. The Rock Port Chamber will be giving away a total of $750 in Chamber Bucks, and there will be drawings for raffle items. The Christmas Mall is sponsored by the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce, Burlap & Bows, and the Rock Port Tourism Board.

Kids can make a Christmas ornament at Santa’s Workshop from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Santa’s Workshop will be hosted by Rock Port Beta Gals.

Santa Claus will arrive at 2:00 p.m. to visit with all the kids.