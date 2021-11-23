The Flower Mill and Buttercup had a steady flow of shoppers, including Melissa and Delainee White, who took advantage of #ShopAC November 18, 2021, to get their hands on Christmas decor, household items, delicious drinks, and great deals.

Hidden Beauty owner and stylist Brooke Vette blow dries a customer’s hair during #ShopAC November 18, 2021, in Tarkio.

Hy-Vee’s shoppers, including Felisha Slemp, Brynna Alsup, and Dallas Slemp, were eager to find great deals and low prices during #ShopAC November 18, 2021, in Tarkio. Also pictured is cashier Lita Perry.

Jan Taylor picks up some extra goodies at KG Buds as she make the rounds during #ShopAC Thursday, November 18.

Monica Bailey, ACDC Director, right, stopped by Wynn Dixee during the #ShopAC event. Also pictured are Melissa McAdams, left, and Charla Graves, center.

Lauren Clark waits on her mother, Twilla Clark, at MDT Market in Fairfax.

Joni True browses the racks at Midwest Chic Boutique in Rock Port during #ShopAC.