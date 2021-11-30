The Tarkio Parks and Recreation Department is calling all forms of transportation, cars, trucks, golf carts, vans, buses, motorcycles, bicycles, heavy machinery, tractors, antique vehicles, RVs, horses, horse drawn sleighs and buggies, and more, to participate in a lighted Christmas Parade in December!

The parade will take place at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, on Main Street in Tarkio. The department is hoping to get a wide variety of vehicle entries, all uniquely decorated with Christmas decor and Christmas lights! To enter a vehicle in the parade, contact Paige Agnew, Ashlee Driskell, Jennifer Ray Peregrine, Brooke Vette, or Summer Reeves.