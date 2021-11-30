A free-will offering soup and chili fundraiser and silent auction will be held for the Amthor family of Rock Port Sunday, December 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. Westyn, son of Wyatt and Kari Beth Amthor, was seriously injured in an accident and the proceeds will go to seeing to his hospital bills as well as other expenses incurred while the family travels back and forth to his medical procedures.

Drive-through orders will be available. Online bids are being taken and more information can be found on the Westyn Amthor Benefit Dinner & Auction Facebook page.