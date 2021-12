Community Hospital-Fairfax is holding its poinsettia sale Wednesday, December 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the hospital conference room. Stop by for a poinsettia (small through large) or a Christmas cactus. Proceeds will go to the purchase of hospital equipment. The auxiliary recently spent $10,000 on a piece of equipment for the hospital so donations are always appreciated.