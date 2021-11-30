Donate blood in December and you might just win a staycation with the Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes. The first prize is a stay at The Elms Hotel & Spa for two nights accommodation (includes parking) and a food and spa voucher valued at $1,500.

Rock Port is hosting a Community Blood Center blood drive Thursday, December 2, from 2:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the north gym of Rock Port R-II School (600 S. Nebraska St.). All presenting donors will receive a Chiefs t-shirt. Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: EG4V. For additional details, contact Jeremy Palmer at 660-744-6296 or Jeremy.palmer@rpbluejays.com. For medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900.

Appointments are preferred. Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status. For a full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, visit savealifenow.org/coronavirus.