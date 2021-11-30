If you are looking to enjoy a barrel of laughs, head over to the Tarkio High School Auditorium Sunday, December 5, or Monday, December 6, to enjoy “Legally Blonde The Musical.” The Tarkio R-I Musical Theatre Department will present the musical at 7:00 p.m. both nights. (Please make note of the date and time changes as the musical had to be rescheduled.)

Tickets are on sale in the THS Superintendent’s office or admission may be paid at the door the night of the show. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.