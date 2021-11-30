The Mule Barn Theatre Guild’s next Artist Series performance will be Sunday, December 5, at 2:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Rotary Theatre in Thompson Hall on the Tarkio Tech campus. Free-will donations will be accepted, with proceeds to go to booking professional and amateur artists in the future.

The following will perform: Dennis Martin, Shawn Minter, Erica Taylor, Rebekah Gebhards, Christina Hall, Linda Lee, Susan Slaughter, Karen Potter, Deb Johnson, Lynn Hunter, Debra Wyatt, Terri Jackson, and Carla and Gary Riley. Seating is limited. Call Sidney Cooper at 660-736-4239 for tickets. A reception will follow.