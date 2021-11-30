The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce, along with Northwest Missouri En-terprise Facilitation, is hold-ing a ribbon cutting at Golden Salon and Boutique, located at 419 Main Street in Tarkio. Owned by Alexis Honan, this salon is in Julie Barnett’s Cut-Ups building. Stop by December 3, 2021, for the special event and refreshments at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend!

Alexis graduated high school from West Nodaway in Burlington Junction, Missouri. She attended cosmetology school in Lincoln, Nebraska. Soon after graduation, Alexis moved to the Kansas City area and started her hair career. The last salon she worked at was The Glam Room Salon in the River Market area. It was a beautiful salon that provided Alexis with lots of education to grow as a stylist and as an individual. She has been a stylist for about 20 years now.

Alexis has a six-year-old daughter named Basil. Her family is all pretty much in the Tarkio area and surrounding communities. Julie Barnett presented Alexis with an opportunity to rent space from her in Tarkio where she has had her place of business for about 30 years. Alexis said, “I fell in love with Tarkio last Halloween as Basil and I were walking around with family trick-or-treating. I thought to myself, this would be a sweet town to raise my daughter. As soon as Julie welcomed me into her salon space, I knew that I had been given a wonderful opportunity to be able to move back home to family and friends and still be able to do what I love. As a stylist, I am most passionate about your experience. I want you to feel pampered and to feel bright, shiny, and new when you walk out of my salon doors.”

Golden Salon and Boutique provides haircuts, color, highlights, shampoo and blow dry, and facial waxing. Call 816-787-7555, visit Golden Salon and Boutique LLC on Facebook, or stop by the ribbon cutting and open house to meet Alexis and book an appointment.