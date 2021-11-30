Join in the fun at the Tarkio Christmas Celebration Saturday, December 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Community Building (603 S. 3rd). The Tarkio Lions Club will provide free chili and hot dogs for attendees.

The children will enjoy making ornaments with the Mule Barn Theatre Guild, coloring Christmas pictures and cards for the Tarkio Rehab nursing home residents, and visiting Santa Claus. There will also be a variety of gifts for children to get for their families. Letters to Santa may also be dropped off in Santa’s mailbox, with those letters being published in the Atchison County Mail.

Vendors are welcome to set up their booths for free. Call 660-744-4049 or 660-736-5254 if you’d like to set up. If you have gifts you’d like to donate for the children’s shopping area, call T.J. Slemp at 660-582-0829. This event is sponsored by the Tarkio Chamber of Commerce, Tarkio Lions Club, and Mule Barn Theatre Guild.