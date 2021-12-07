The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, November 30, 2021:

State vs. Travis Lee Holmes – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony Harassment – 1st Degree. Case called. The State appears by PA Hurst, the Defendant appears with Attorney Scroggie and case continued to February 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for review.

State vs. Steven Joseph Knight – Sentencing Hearing on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears in person and with Attorney Euler for sentencing and with a plea agreement, has entered a plea of guilty to a Class E Felony of property damage. The court finds the defendant guilty and suspends imposition of sentence and placed on probation with the State Probation and Parole for five years, pay all costs and restitution of $4,000.

State vs. Selena J.M. Somerville – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony Stalking – 1st Degree – 1st Offense. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears and with Attorney Euler and case continued to January 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for review.

State vs. Scott E. Brion – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. The state appears by email and requests a continuance due to illness. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Valerie J. Duncan vs. Bruce B. Duncan – Pre-Trial Conference on Dissolution Without Children. Case called. The plaintiff appears in person and with Attorney D. Smith. The respondent also appears and with Attorney L. Smith. Hearing held. Court trial scheduled for December 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

