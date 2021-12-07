The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, November 18, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved

The commission met with Shauna Farmer, Rock Port High School Counselor, Marisa Hedlund, Fairfax K-12 School Counselor, and Tawni Ellis, Rock Port Elementary Counselor, to discuss why Atchison County was not in favor of signing a joint agreement with Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties to support mental health needs. The commission understands mental health needs and concerns, but can not support the agreement due to the terms of the joint agreement. After reviewing the agreement, the counselors were also supportive of not signing the agreement with the current terms. Discussion followed about how mental health dollars could remain local, along with the needs they see for the community and school systems. Glenn Scott sent information about services that can be provided locally. Everyone agreed to follow up with another meeting where additional input could be added by local providers as well as law enforcement and the medical community.

The commission met with Sheriff Dennis Martin to review his 2022 budget.

Bruce Copsey emailed a request asking the commission to release the easements on H Avenue south of 307th Avenue and the easement on County Line Road, commonly called Holt 100, west of I Avenue. Mr. Copsey stated that he was one of the owners of Super 3 LLC, one of the farms where the new setback levee was built in the southwest corner of Atchison County. The commission requested Clerk Taylor contact Attorney Ivan Schraeder to find out the process required for the release.

––

The Atchison County Commission was attending the 50th annual Missouri Association of Counties Conference Tuesday, November 23. Clerk Susette Taylor presided as president of the association.

––

There was no commission Thursday, Novmber 25, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.