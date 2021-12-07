The Atchison County Health Department reported there were 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Atchison County from November 29, 2021, through December 5, 2021. They include:

5 females, 4 males, ages 0-9

6 females, 3 males, ages 10-19

4 females, 3 males, ages 20-29

8 females, 8 males, ages 30-39

4 females, 4 males, ages 40-49

2 females, 4 males, ages 50-59

2 females, 2 males, ages 60-69

1 female, 1 male, ages 70-79

1 female, 1 male, ages 80+

Julie Livengood, administrator, said, “We are saddened to report two more deaths related to COVID-19 – a female in her sixties and a male in his thirties.”

As of December 5, 2021, there have been 901 total cases. There are 59 active cases, and there have been 19 deaths. There are five active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. Atchison County’s current seven-day testing positivity rate is 14.3%

OMICRON VARIANT (B.1.1.529)

SARS-CoV-2 variant, now named Omicron, was first detected November 11, 2021, in Botswana. The first confirmed Missouri case of Omicron was identified on December 3, 2021.

COVID VACCINE

Locations for COVID vaccine in Atchison County include: Atchison County Health Department, Tarkio: Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.

Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio: Call 660-736-5512 for an appointment.

Stoner Drug, Rock Port: Call 660-744-2433 for an appointment.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Hours available for testing are: Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

For more information on COVID vaccine or testing contact the Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.

IT’S FLU SEASON!

Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccine available for children and adults. Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

12-6-21

FATALITIES 19

ACTIVE CASES 59

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 823

TOTAL CASES 901

MALE 421

FEMALE 480

UNDER 20 YEARS 170

21-29 YEARS 92

30-39 YEARS 136

40-49 YEARS 108

50-59 YEARS 114

60-69 YEARS 137

70-79 YEARS 98

80+ YEARS 46