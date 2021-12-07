The Atchison County Health Department reported there were 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Atchison County from November 29, 2021, through December 5, 2021. They include:
5 females, 4 males, ages 0-9
6 females, 3 males, ages 10-19
4 females, 3 males, ages 20-29
8 females, 8 males, ages 30-39
4 females, 4 males, ages 40-49
2 females, 4 males, ages 50-59
2 females, 2 males, ages 60-69
1 female, 1 male, ages 70-79
1 female, 1 male, ages 80+
Julie Livengood, administrator, said, “We are saddened to report two more deaths related to COVID-19 – a female in her sixties and a male in his thirties.”
As of December 5, 2021, there have been 901 total cases. There are 59 active cases, and there have been 19 deaths. There are five active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. Atchison County’s current seven-day testing positivity rate is 14.3%
OMICRON VARIANT (B.1.1.529)
SARS-CoV-2 variant, now named Omicron, was first detected November 11, 2021, in Botswana. The first confirmed Missouri case of Omicron was identified on December 3, 2021.
COVID VACCINE
Locations for COVID vaccine in Atchison County include: Atchison County Health Department, Tarkio: Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.
Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio: Call 660-736-5512 for an appointment.
Stoner Drug, Rock Port: Call 660-744-2433 for an appointment.
COVID-19 TESTING
Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Hours available for testing are: Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment.
Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.
For more information on COVID vaccine or testing contact the Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.
IT’S FLU SEASON!
Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccine available for children and adults. Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY
12-6-21
FATALITIES 19
ACTIVE CASES 59
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 823
TOTAL CASES 901
MALE 421
FEMALE 480
UNDER 20 YEARS 170
21-29 YEARS 92
30-39 YEARS 136
40-49 YEARS 108
50-59 YEARS 114
60-69 YEARS 137
70-79 YEARS 98
80+ YEARS 46